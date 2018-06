The earthquake struck the north-eastern town at 11:16 am. (Source: Google Maps) The earthquake struck the north-eastern town at 11:16 am. (Source: Google Maps)

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake was reported on Saturday morning in Tezu, Lohit district in Arunachal Pradesh, news agency ANI reported. According to USGS, the earthquake struck the north-eastern town at 11:16 am. No loss of lives or damage of properties have been reported so far.

(More details awaited)

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd