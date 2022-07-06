scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 06, 2022

BJP bags 102 of 130 seats unopposed in Arunachal panchayat bypolls

Of the 130 panchayat seats, BJP bagged 102 unopposed. Another 14 seats were secured unopposed by Congress, NPP and Independents, Panchayat Minister Bamang Felix said.

By: PTI | Itanagar |
Updated: July 6, 2022 5:00:32 pm
BJP candidates have bagged unopposed all the panchayat seats in Tawang, West Kameng, East Kameng, Pakke Kessang, Kamle, Upper Subansiri, West Siang, Upper Siang, Namsai, Siang, Lower Siang, Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts.

The BJP bagged 102 of 130 panchayat seats unopposed in Arunachal Pradesh where by-elections are scheduled next week, Panchayat Minister Bamang Felix said.

By-elections to 130 panchayat seats and a zilla parishad constituency were scheduled to be held on July 12.

Of the 130 panchayat seats, BJP bagged 102 unopposed. Another 14 seats were secured unopposed by Congress, NPP and Independents, Felix said.

BJP candidates have bagged unopposed all the panchayat seats in Tawang, West Kameng, East Kameng, Pakke Kessang, Kamle, Upper Subansiri, West Siang, Upper Siang, Namsai, Siang, Lower Siang, Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts.

In Kurung Kumey, the BJP won five seats unopposed, while its ally NPP won one seat.

The Congress managed to secure the Gangte-I gram panchayat seat in Kra Daadi uncontested, while all the other four seats were won by the BJP.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu tweeted, “Congratulations and thanks to all karyakartas, supporters and sympathisers for electing 102 @BJP4Arunachal candidates unopposed in bye-elections to 130 Gram Panchayat Constituencies of Arunachal Pradesh.” Union Law minister Kiren Rijiu said the people of Arunachal Pradesh have full faith in the leadership of the chief minister, who is working tirelessly to fulfill their aspirations.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said the victory is an outcome of the people’s confidence in the BJP government at the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that in the state.

