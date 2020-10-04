Arunachal: One soldier killed, another injured in attack by suspected militants

Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts of Arunachal Pradesh are violence-prone areas in which the AFSPA is in force. (Picture for representation)

One Assam Rifles soldier was killed and another injured in an ambush by suspected militants in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district on Sunday, officials said.

Changlang SP Mihin Gambo confirmed the killing to The Indian Express, and said the injured soldier was under treatment. When asked if the police suspected any particular insurgent outfit to be behind the attack, Gambo said he would not comment on that now.

Sources said a water tanker of the Assam Rifles had been attacked by the insurgents.

No outfit has claimed the attack till now.

Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts of Arunachal Pradesh — which are surrounded by Assam, Nagaland and Myanmar — are violence-prone areas in which the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) is in force.

