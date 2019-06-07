Arunachal minister’s son gets life sentence in 2017 murder case

The son of Arunachal Pradesh Industry Minister and BJP leader Tumke Bagra has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a local court in a 2017 murder case.

According to police, Kajum Bagra (34), killed Kenjum Kamsi (40) on March 26, 2017 by shooting him in the head near Hotel West in Aalo following an altercation. Bagra had surrendered to the police after the crime.

Lobsang Tenzin, Additional Sessions Judge, West Sessions Division, Basar, in his order dated on said, “In consideration of all the above factors, the convict Sri Kajum Bagra is sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for life for having committed the offence of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and the convict shall also pay a fine of Rs 5,000 only, in default, the convict shall undergo rigorous imprisonment of 2 (two) months.”

The order says that during the investigation, it was revealed that Kamsi had previously threatened Bagra that some of the contract work being executed by him was “illegal”, and an RTI could be filed that could go against him.

According to the case files, Bagra had confessed to the police that he was under the influence of alcohol and was going to the house of one Goli Bagra in town when he stopped his vehicle near Hotel West.

The order, referring to the statements recorded by the investigation officer in the case, said, “As per these witnesses, the alleged accused came in his vehicle and initially talked to Rabi Rai regarding the management of the hotel. In the meantime, late Kenjum Kamsi appeared from Kasablanca Bar. Initially both of them exchanged some words and suddenly gunshot was heard and late Kenjum Kamsi was on the ground and accused Kajum Bagra was holding one pistol in his hand.”