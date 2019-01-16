Arunachal ex-CM Gegong Apang quits BJP

Senior politician Gegong Apang, who was chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh for 23 years, quit the BJP on Tuesday, saying the party was now a “platform to seek power”.

In a letter to BJP president Amit Shah and state unit president Tapir Gao, Apang said, “I am disappointed to see that the present-day BJP is no longer following the principles of Late Shri Vajpayee ji. The party is now a platform to seek power, it serves a leadership which hates decentralisation of democratic decision-making and no longer believes that the party founded by, for and of the cadre is only seeking to capture power.”

He said the BJP had not got people’s mandate in 2014 in the state but “used every dirty trick of the trade” to make Kalikho Pul the Chief Minister.