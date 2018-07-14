Anti-conversion law: Will consider views of every stakeholder, says Pema Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu (File Photo) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu (File Photo)

ARUNACHAL PRADESH Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday said the state government will consider “views and suggestions of every stakeholder” regarding the repealing of Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act 1978. Earlier, The Indian Express had reported how organisations representing people of indigenous faith in Arunachal Pradesh had expressed apprehension over the BJP-led state government’s announcement to repeal a 40-year-old anti-conversion law of the state.

Friday’s official press statement said, “In the first of consultations held today with the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP), the Chief Minister reiterated that the state government will stick to its secular principles and therefore consult with every stakeholder before taking any decision on the Act.”

“This is a government of the people and every decision taken will be in consultation with the people,” Khandu was quoted as saying.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App