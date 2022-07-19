scorecardresearch
AAI conducts first flight test landing at Arunachal’s greenfield airport

State Civil Aviation Minister Nakap Nalo claimed that the pilots, after the test landing, appreciated the runway and other infrastructure at the airport.

By: PTI | Itanagar |
Updated: July 19, 2022 11:49:15 pm
A Dornier aircraft, manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, landed at the airport at around 10.30 am. (Photo: Twitter/@nakapnaloffcial)

The Hollongi Greenfield Airport near Arunachal Pradesh capital Itanagar is all set to be operational from August 15, with the first flight test landing conducted by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Tuesday, a minister said here.

A Dornier aircraft, manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, landed at the airport at around 10.30 am.

Hollongi is about 15 km from Itanagar. Currently, there is no airport in the vicinity of the state capital, the closest one being Lilabari Airport in Assam’s North Lakhimpur district, at a distance of 80 km from here.

“AAI first flight test landing done at Hollongi Greenfield Airport today. As promised, we have completed the Hollongi Airport before the time frame. It will be commissioned on 15th August 2022 and will be available for passengers,” Nalo tweeted.

Developed by the AAI with an estimated cost of Rs 645 crore, the Hollongi airport can accommodate 200 passengers during peak hours. it has eight check-in counters.

“Arunachal Pradesh Soaring High! A proud moment for us all as we cross yet another milestone in our efforts to operationalise Hollongi Greenfield Airport with the first flight test landing by AAI. Grateful to Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji and Hon Minister @JM_Scindia Ji. Kudos team,” Chief Minister Pema Khandu said in a Twitter post.

Earlier, the completion target of the project, the foundation of which was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was in November this year. Later, it has been advanced to August.

Once commissioned, the airport will be the first in the state with a runway of 2,300 meters, suitable for the landing and take-off of Boeing 747, one of the largest passenger aircraft.

With an area of 4,100 sqm, the airport would be equipped with all modern facilities for passengers. The terminal will be an energy-efficient building with a rainwater harvesting system and sustainable landscape

