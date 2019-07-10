200 evacuated as flash floods hit Arunachal Pradesh’s West Kameng district

At least 200 persons, including 110 children, have been evacuated following flash floods due to a cloudburst in Arunachal Pradesh’s West Kameng district.

On July 8, one person was injured and a 23-year-old woman was swept away from her home in Kaspi village in Singchung Sub-division. “The rains washed away an RCC bridge and damaged 7-8 houses,” Beru Dulom, Field Officer of the state’s Disaster Management Authority, said.

“The husband of the 23-year-old was saved and is now recovering.”

Meanwhile, the state disaster management authorities have provided relief material including clothing and food. The affected are now staying with their relatives.