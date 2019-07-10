Toggle Menu
200 evacuated as flash floods hit Arunachal Pradesh’s West Kameng district

Arunachal Pradesh flash floods: The state disaster management authorities have provided relief material including clothing and food. Those affected are now staying with their relatives.

Arunachal Pradesh flash floods: Those evacuated have moved to homes of relatives.

At least 200 persons, including 110 children, have been evacuated following flash floods due to a cloudburst in Arunachal Pradesh’s West Kameng district.

On July 8, one person was injured and a 23-year-old woman was swept away from her home in Kaspi village in Singchung Sub-division. “The rains washed away an RCC bridge and damaged 7-8 houses,” Beru Dulom, Field Officer of the state’s Disaster Management Authority, said.

“The husband of the 23-year-old was saved and is now recovering.”

Meanwhile, the state disaster management authorities have provided relief material including clothing and food. The affected are now staying with their relatives.

Arunachal Pradesh flash floods: One person was injured and a 23-year-old woman was swept away from her home in Kaspi village in Singchung Sub-division.

