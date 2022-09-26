scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 26, 2022

Arunachal Pradesh to hand over investigation of PSC paper leak to CBI

The government move came after hundreds of protesters on September 23 demanded the termination of the APPSC's chairman and secretary and a CBI or ED inquiry.

Arunachal PradeshAccording to government spokesperson Bamang Felix, the Itanagar police have already arrested six people in connection with the question paper leak. (file)

The Arunachal Pradesh government on Monday said it would hand over to the CBI the investigation of the leak of the Public Service Commission’s assistant civil engineer recruitment examination last month.

According to government spokesperson Bamang Felix, the Itanagar police have already arrested six people in connection with the question paper leak. “As soon as the issue came to light… the Itanagar police swung into action for all kinds of investigations. In a very short period, they cracked the matter and arrested six people,” he told reporters. “The government has decided to hand over the case to the CBI for a free, fair and impartial investigation.”

The move came after hundreds of students and job aspirants protested on September 23 demanding the termination of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission’s (APPSC) chairman and secretary and a CBI or Enforcement Directorate inquiry.

The government spokesperson also said a three-member committee led by the principal secretary had also been formed to look into the leak.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Attorney General of Ind...Premium
UPSC Key-September 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Attorney General of Ind...
Congress & its missteps: Rajasthan latest in a series of own goalsPremium
Congress & its missteps: Rajasthan latest in a series of own goals
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: Why RBI is likely to cut GDP growth forecast and raise i...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why RBI is likely to cut GDP growth forecast and raise i...

Among the arrested are examination in-charge Taket Jerang, who used to be a deputy secretary and the deputy controller of examinations at the APPSC; a candidate; a teacher of a coaching institute and a middleman.
Earlier this month, APPSC member Jarken Gamlin said Jerang was suspended after his arrest on September 16.

First published on: 26-09-2022 at 08:35:31 pm
Next Story

2 actresses taken to Tihar to ‘recreate meetings with Sukesh’

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 26: Latest News
Advertisement