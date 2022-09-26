Arunachal Pradesh to hand over investigation of PSC paper leak to CBI

The Arunachal Pradesh government on Monday said it would hand over to the CBI the investigation of the leak of the Public Service Commission’s assistant civil engineer recruitment examination last month.

According to government spokesperson Bamang Felix, the Itanagar police have already arrested six people in connection with the question paper leak. “As soon as the issue came to light… the Itanagar police swung into action for all kinds of investigations. In a very short period, they cracked the matter and arrested six people,” he told reporters. “The government has decided to hand over the case to the CBI for a free, fair and impartial investigation.”

The move came after hundreds of students and job aspirants protested on September 23 demanding the termination of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission’s (APPSC) chairman and secretary and a CBI or Enforcement Directorate inquiry.

The government spokesperson also said a three-member committee led by the principal secretary had also been formed to look into the leak.

Among the arrested are examination in-charge Taket Jerang, who used to be a deputy secretary and the deputy controller of examinations at the APPSC; a candidate; a teacher of a coaching institute and a middleman.

Earlier this month, APPSC member Jarken Gamlin said Jerang was suspended after his arrest on September 16.