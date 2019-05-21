NPP MLA Tirong Aboh, six others shot dead in militant attack in Arunachal Pradesh

National People’s Party (NPP) MLA Tirong Aboh and six others, including two security personnel, were shot dead in a militant attack at Tirap district in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday. NSCN (IM) militants are suspected behind the attack, PTI quoted an official.

On his way to Khonsa West constituency from Assam, along with four civilians and two police personnel, suspected rebels opened fire at their vehicle near Bogapani village in the district around 11.30 am, PTI quoted Tirap deputy commissioner P N Thungon as saying. All seven died on spot, he said, adding more details are awaited.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma condemned the attack and urged Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take action against those responsible for the attack.

“NPP is extremely shocked and saddened by the news of the death of its Arunachal MLA Tirong Aboh and his family. We condemn the brutal attack and urge HM Rajnath Singh and PM Modi to take action against those responsible for such attack,” ANI quoted Sangma as saying.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju too expressed shock and urged “strongest possible action” against the suspects.

I’m shocked and saddened by the brutal attack and tragic killing of MLA Shri Tirong Aboh of Arunachal Pradesh, his family including 11 people. Strongest possible action will be taken against those responsible for such dastardly attack. — Chowkidar Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 21, 2019

Aboh was the sitting MLA from the Khonsa West Assembly seat and was seeking re-election in the ongoing state assembly polls in Arunachal Pradesh.