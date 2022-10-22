Arunachal helicopter crash: Search on for fifth Army personnel, probe ordered

A search was underway on Saturday for the missing Army personnel who was on board the chopper that crashed in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, a defence spokesperson said.

The advanced light helicopter (ALH), carrying five Army personnel including two pilots, was on regular sorties when it crashed at 10.43 am on Friday near Migging, around 25 km south of Tuting.

The Army and the Air Force were searching to locate the mortal remains of the fifth personnel, defence spokesperson Lt Col A S Walia said.

The crash site is extremely challenging in terms of hills with steep gradients and thick jungle, he said.

The bodies of four Army personnel were recovered on Friday evening from the crash site in a densely wooded mountainous area, around 35 km from the border with China, he said.

The cause of the crash is not yet known and details are being ascertained, the officer said.

“It is reported that the weather was good for flying operations. The pilots had more than 600 combined flying hours on ALH-WSI and over 1,800 service flying hours between them. The aircraft was inducted into service in June 2015,” he said.

Advertisement

Prior to the crash, the Air Traffic Control (ATC) had received a ‘May Day’ call suggesting a technical or mechanical failure, he said.

“This will form the focus of the Court of Inquiry, which has been immediately constituted to investigate the causes of the accident. Names of the personnel will be released after notification to the next of kin,” Lt Col Walia said.

‘May Day’ call refers to distress signal conveyed to an aircraft crew to the ATC or ground staff.

Advertisement

The Army helicopter, also known as HAL Rudra, had taken off from Likabali in Lower Siang district.

The Indian Army offered deepest condolences to the bereaved families and said it stands firmly with them.

The helicopter was inducted into service in June 2015.

The accident involving the ALH in Migging came two weeks after a Lt Colonel from the Army’s aviation wing was killed and his co-pilot suffered severe injuries when their Cheetah helicopter crashed in a forward area near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.

Between March 2017 and December 2021, 31 people lost their lives in accidents involving 15 military helicopters that included four ALH, four Cheetah, two ALH (WSI), three Mi-17V5, an Mi-17 and a Chetak, according to official details.

The ALH (WSI), also known as Rudra Mark IV, is a potent attack helicopter, designed and developed by state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to fill very niche roles in the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force.

Advertisement

The Indian Army’s aviation wing has been deploying the WSI variant of the Advanced Light Helicopter Rudra in the region, adding more teeth to its tactical missions in view of the lingering border row with China in eastern Ladakh.

The multi-role helicopter of 5.8 Ton class is an armed version of the Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv. The indigenously-designed and developed ALH-Dhruv is a multi-role, multi-mission new generation helicopter