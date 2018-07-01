Amit Shah holds meeting in Imphal, calls for ‘Congress-mukt’ Northeast

BJP president Amit Shah Saturday chaired a meeting of the party’s Northeast leaders in Imphal. (Express photo) BJP president Amit Shah Saturday chaired a meeting of the party’s Northeast leaders in Imphal. (Express photo)

BJP president Amit Shah Saturday chaired a meeting of the party’s Northeast leaders in Imphal under the slogan ‘Congress-Mukt Bharat’. A team of national delegates including BJP general secretary Ram Madhav, BJP Manipur in-charge Prahlad Singh Patel, BJP North-East general secretary (Organisation) Ajay Jamwal and BJP North East general secretary Arun Singh attended the meeting.

Speaking to reporters prior to the closed-door meeting, N Nimbus, general secretary (organisation) BJP Manipur, said that Shah’s two-day visit to Imphal was a significant political step. The BJP chief and the team will chalk out a comprehensive strategy to uproot the Congress from the Northeastern states, he said. They will also deliberate on planning and management for the Lok Sabha elections, he said.

The meeting began at 11 am and was to continue till midnight. Eight delegates from Tripura led by CM Biplab Kumar Deb, 10 delegates from Nagaland led by Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton, 14 from Arunachal Pradesh led by CM Pema Khandu, nine delegates from Meghalaya led by state BJP chief Shibum Lyngdoh and one representative each from Mizoram and Sikkim were present.

