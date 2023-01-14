AICC leader Ajay Kumar visits Tripura CPM headquarters, talks on for poll tie-up against BJP

Two days after CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury suggested building a unified front with the Congress and Tripura ADC’s ruling TIPRA Motha party, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and former MP Dr Ajay Kumar visited the CPI(M) state headquarters at Melarmath in Agartala Friday and started discussions for an anti-BJP front ahead of the Assembly polls this year.

Dr Ajay Kumar said all parties against the BJP should come together for the polls since the saffron party worked like a “goonda gang” in Tripura. “We are against the BJP. We shall request everyone to join us. But those not coming with us will have to answer if there are efforts going on to strengthen the BJP. There’s a big challenge in front of the people of Tripura. Let people decide whether they want jobs, peace or hooliganism… Tripura needs to be saved and people need to be saved from hooliganism,” he said.

Asked if there are chances that the prospective partners would try to dominate each other, especially since the CPI(M) has had higher Assembly representation over the past several elections, Dr Ajay Kumar said, “There is no question of dominating among brothers. We shall work with each other. Who will dominate between IPFT and BJP! These are not relevant.”

The meeting came a day after senior Congress leader and MP Mukul Wasnik visited the state and said dialogue was going on for ties with the CPI(M) but no decision was reached yet.

After a meeting with state leaders, Yechury told mediapersons on Wednesday that the party deliberated on its direction and ambitions, political and electoral strategies for the polls set to take place in weeks, and decided to go together with the Congress and TIPRA Motha. Led by Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, TIPRA Motha is currently in power in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC). While the TIPRA Motha is yet to give a clear reply, the Congress has reached out.

The CPI(M) clarified while it had differences over Congress’s role in the past, like during the Emergency, now it was a time to bring all non-BJP parties together and give a tough fight to the saffron regime’s alleged misrule and purported violence.

Speaking to reporters at the party headquarters on Friday evening, CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury said, “We are starting formal discussions today. We discussed informally these past few days. Discussions would not end today but we shall try to work a unity positively, respectfully and with an open mind and shall try to ward off the BJP from Tripura.”

Advertisement

He claimed that BJP president JP Nadda’s meeting to conclude the party’s Jan Vishwas Ratha Yatra at Umakanta School grounds in Agartala showed that people are not with the BJP anymore since the ground is much smaller than the Swami Vivekananda Maidan nearby where the saffron party usually holds its rallies.

“The departure of the BJP is as clear as the writing on the wall. JP Nadda’s Jan Vishwas Yatra showed that people don’t have vishwas in them. They had to come to Umakanta grounds to hold a rally to mark respect to Swami Vivekananda on Yuva Diwas, whereas the Swami Vivekananda Maidan which is in the monk’s name is close by, that too with his statue,” Chaudhury said and claimed that the BJP did not find enough people to join their rally.

Meanwhile, both parties said Friday that seats are not important to them and they are ready to sacrifice seats to defeat the BJP. Leaders of both parties said seats are not important, but they are ready for sacrifice to fulfil the aspirations of the people and to stop the BJP from returning to power.

Advertisement

Chadhury said the two parties are still in touch with TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Debbarma and that he too has shown interest in fighting the BJP.