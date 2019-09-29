Ahead of bypolls, breather for Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang: EC reduces disqualification period

A day after the BJP announced an alliance with the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), the Election Commission of India gave a breather to Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang Sunday by reducing his disqualification period. The Chief Minister can now contest in the assembly bypolls to retain his post. The Indian Express first reported in July that Tamang requested the Election Commission to waive the remaining period of his disqualification to retain the post.

Advertising

Tamang, who was appointed on May 27, needs to be elected to the Assembly within six months of his appointment. However, he was barred from contesting polls as he had been convicted in a corruption case. Tamang served a year in prison, between 2017 and 2018, after he was found guilty of misappropriating government funds in a cow distribution scheme while he was the minister of animal husbandry in the 1990s. He was released on August 10, 2018.

Under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, those convicted and imprisoned under the Prevention of Corruption Act are disqualified from contesting elections during the period of incarceration and until six years after release.

On Saturday, BJP’s Sikkim in-charge Nitin Navin had said that they decided to work with Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) to speed up development in the border state. The saffron party is set to contest the bypolls from Gangtok and Martam-Rumtek Assembly seats, reserved for indigenous Bhutia and Lepcha communities, respectively, while the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) will field its candidate from Poklok-Kamrang seat.

Advertising

“This is a new beginning of a long-term relationship. The BJP and SKM have worked out a seat-sharing formula for the upcoming bypolls to three Assembly seats,” Navin stated.

Earlier, Sikkim went to polls on April 11, simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections. Tamang’s Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) defeated the Sikkim Democratic Front, which had ruled the state for five consecutive terms. SKM is an ally of the BJP and part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre.