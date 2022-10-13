Agartala: President Murmu inaugurates two passenger trains, offers prayer at Tripurasundari Temple

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated two passenger train services from Tripura’s biggest railway station –Badharghat — near Agartala Thursday morning on the second and final day of her first visit to the state as the country’s first citizen.

The newly inaugurated trains include an Agartala extension of the Guwahati-Kolkata express train and an extension of the Agartala-Jiribam-Agartala Janshatabdi Express till Thangsang of Manipur.

President Murmu left soon after in a special chopper for Udaipur in Gomati district, 50 km southwards from here and reached Tripurasundari Temple, a shrine in the state popular for being one of the 51 ‘Shaktipeethas’ of the Hindu religion, and offered puja there.

She returned to Agartala and left the state for Assam at 11:30 am.

The President on the first day of her visit Wednesday inaugurated the newly-built Tripura Judicial Academy here along with a host of other programmes, including laying the foundation stone of the Tripura campus of the National Law University, inaugurating a new MLA Hostel at New Capital Complex — close to the state secretariat and the state assembly building — and a slew of development projects related to roads, schools and student hostels.

President Murmu interacted with the children of tea garden workers at Durgabari tea estate, some 20 km away from Agartala and asked them to study hard and progress in life. She also urged their parents to refrain from child marriage and help their children achieve success.