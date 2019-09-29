After reports of brutality, Assam cops take steps for people-friendly policing

Assam Police has initiated new processes in a bid to bridge the gap between the force and the public, in response to allegations of brutality by its personnel earlier this month, DGP Kuladhar Saikia said on Saturday.

Saikia and other top police officers in Guwahati addressed police heads of districts and ranges via video conference this week and advised them on how to improve interaction with the public and bridge the gap between the constabulary and higher officers.

There have been two allegations of policemen beating relatives of accused persons this month, one in Darrang district and another in Barpeta district. Inquiries are being conducted on both incidents. An inquiry is also being conducted into the alleged thrashing of an Assam Civil Service officer by the SP of Kokrajhar district.

Speaking to The Sunday Express, Saikia said, “We should have cordial behaviour so that reporting and recording of crimes are done without fear. People need to trust us. I have told senior officers that the gap between them and personnel on the ground has to be narrowed.”

About the new processes, he said, “The district SP will visit one police station each in his district and attend the evening roll call. The officers will listen to and advice the constabulary. Constables will be encouraged to share with the SP the difficulties they are facing and the SPs will advise them. Suggestions of constables will be noted. The DIG of the range will also visit a police station at least a week. These steps are in continuity with our efforts of people-friendly policing.”

“We have also reiterated that corruption at any level will be dealt with sternly,” Saikia, a Sahitya Akademi award-winning writer, said.

On Friday, a sub-inspector in Guwahati was arrested for allegedly demanding bribe of Rs 50,000 from a bank official. In July, two police officers and a home guard were arrested for robbing a woman from Mizoram of Rs 20 lakh in Guwahati.