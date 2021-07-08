After protests, Assam retracts earlier decision on holding Class 10,12 exams for govt job hopefuls

On July 1, the government had released record-based evaluation formulae for both HSLC (Class 10) or HSSLC ( class 12) students. (File)

After facing stiff opposition, the Assam government Thursday withdrew a clause in its alternative evaluation formula for Class 10 and 12 exams, which said that those who wanted government jobs would have to sit for the board exams on a later date.

“We have decided to scrap Clause 5 of the evaluation formula — all marksheets and certificates for Class 10 and Class 12 students as per the new evaluation formula are now valid for jobs,” said Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, speaking to reporters on Thursday.

On July 1, the government had released record-based evaluation formulae for both HSLC (Class 10) or HSSLC ( class 12) students. A clause in the notification said that the certificates/marksheets, as per the new evaluation scheme, would not be valid for those seeking state government jobs (especially teachers/employees in the education department) and that students would have to sit for the exam once the pandemic normalised. The reasoning, as per the clause, was that such recruitments are “substantially” based on Class 10 and 12 marks.

Another clause in the notification said that students not satisfied with the new marking system, had the option of sitting for the exam again. The government Thursday clarified that this clause remains. However, the other — pertaining to government jobs, especially those sitting for Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) — had been withdrawn.

The decision was taken after the Assam Chief Minister Himanata Biswa Sarma held a meeting with the representatives of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) — these groups had earlier opposed the clause citing that it would create uncertainty and stress among the students.

Pegu added that an equivalent exam may be held for teachers’ recruitment in schools and colleges, “if deemed necessary.”

Assam had held out on cancelling board exams, announcing it would hold them between August 1 and 15, despite opposition from students, with some of them even moving the Supreme Court. Approximately seven lakh students (2.5 lakh from Class 12 and 4.5 lakh from Class 10) were meant to appear for the exams.