Six deans resign as Manipur University impasse continues

Academic activities at Manipur University continued to suffer as six deans resigned amidst students’ protest demanding the removal of Vice-Chancellor. The impasse entered its seventeenth day and the university is now facing a crisis following the resignation of the deans.

“The University is totally paralysed. All classes have been suspended and the administrative block remains defunct. Yet there is no sign of solution to the situation which has entered a deadlock,” said Sanjukumar, Secretary, Manipur University Teachers’ Association (MUTA).

On Thursday, five deans from School of Mathematics and Physical Science, Social Science, Life Sciences, Human and Environmental Science, and Humanities tendered their resignation to the authority.

Dean School of Students Welfare, Khumukcham Tomba Singh, was the first one to tender his resignation, who resigned in June’s first week.

Prof. Rajmohan, Dean School of Mathematics and Physical Science, has attributed the resignation of the Deans to the prevailing impasse in the University over VC’s removal.

While claiming that the situation of the university is no longer conducive, he, however, declined to further elaborate.

The Manipur University Students’ Union (MUSU) on May 30 launched a protest demanding the removal of vice-chancellor of the university, Adya Prasad Pandey.

MUSU alleges the VC of hampering the academic atmosphere and functioning of the university with his unannounced leaves.

According to MUSU, the VC frequently takes leaves and never mentions his return to office. Moreover, the VC is alleged of being incompetent as he fails to appoint key posts at the university and spends lavishly on his travel, etc.

As a part of the protest, the volunteers of MUSU have also locked down the administrative block of the university. The protest has also led to the postponement of semester examinations of the university.

Nevertheless, the VC has been maintaining silent over the matter and has not come out with any official clarification.

Concerned over the prevailing situation, the Manipur University Teachers’ Association (MUTA) has sought an appointment to meet the Governor of Manipur, who is also the chief rector of the varsity.

“The situation has become grim. We will apprise the Governor of Manipur to intervene into the matter to bring an early solution”, said MUTA secretary Sanjukumar.

