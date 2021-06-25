80% of eligible persons in Tripura administered at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Tripura said it has inoculated 80 percent of eligible persons above the age of 18 in the state with at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Dr Siddhartha Shiv Jaiswal, director of the National Health Mission (NHM), said, “All of our healthcare and frontline workers have been vaccinated with the first dose. We have administered the first dose to 98 percent of those above 45 and 50 percent of those in 18-44 age group. Approximately, 80 percent of the state’s eligible population have been given at least one dose.”

The first phase of vaccination for healthcare workers began on January 16 this year while the doses were rolled out for frontline personnel like police and municipal workers on February 5. Data shows that 73 percent of healthcare workers and 56 percent of frontline workers have been given both doses of the vaccine.

“As the gap between the two doses has increased to 84 days in case of Covishield, the remaining health and frontline workers will be covered soon,” said Jaiswal.

A total of 9.69 lakh people aged above 45 years and 6.91 lakh people in the 18-44 age group were administered the first dose between March 1 and May 13. “We have covered 47 percent of those above 45 with the second dose. Only two percent of those who were administered the first dose of Covaxin have been administered the second dose,” said Dr. Jaiswal.

Seven villages in the state have the unique distinction of getting all their residents administered with at least one dose of the vaccine. Six of them are located in North Tripura district and one in Sepahijala district. Tripura has got 24.9 lakh doses of Covishield and 2.10 lakh doses of Covaxin in stock.