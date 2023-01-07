43 cadres of different militant groups surrender in Manipur

As many as 43 militant cadres, including a woman, belonging to different outfits laid down arms before Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh in Imphal on Saturday.

Of those who surrendered, 13 cadres belonged to KYKL, 11 are from KCP, five from PLA/RPF, five from KCP (N), five from UNLF, two from PREPAK (PRO), one from PREPAK, and one from NSCN (U). The militant cadres also brought along 19 arms, including AK series rifles, pistols, hand grenades, hand-held Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), ammunition, etc.

The Manipur CM stated that confidence and trust building are the key recipes for a strong and united Manipur and India. He said the “door of the government is wide open all the time for anyone willing to give up arms and join the mainstream”.

“Despite the collective and painstaking efforts of the security forces and government to eradicate drugs from the state, it is very unfortunate that a few sections of the people resorted to immature acts of mockery of the government’s initiatives,” he lamented. N Biren Singh said that the government will implement the rehabilitation benefits as per the 2018 scheme of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Manipur DGP P Doungel said the state was keen to have talks and bring home all the misguided youths of the state. “Till today, 644 surrendered cadres have come back home to start a new life out of the 749. They were screened and accepted by the surrendering committee. Altogether, 108 surrendered cadres of different UG groups are now in camps under the surrender scheme of the MHA,” Doungel added.

Under the revised scheme for Surrender-cum-Rehabilitation of Militants in the North East States-2018 of the MHA, there is a provision of one-time financial grant of Rs 4 lakh. The amount is to be kept in a bank as a fixed deposit for a period of three years. They are also paid a monthly stipend of Rs 6,000 per person additionally with incentives for surrendered weapons. The surrendered cadres will stay in a rehabilitation camp for three years.