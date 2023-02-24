34 police outposts to be set up along Indo-Myanmar border: Manipur CM Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Friday announced that the state government, with the approval of the Ministry of Home Affairs, will set up 34 police outposts along Indo-Myanmar border to check cross-border infiltration.

The CM was replying to queries raised by Opposition MLA K Ranjit Singh during the ongoing Budget session of the Manipur legislative assembly. Manipur shares a 398-km border with the neighbouring country of Myanmar with most of the parts remaining unchained.

Biren Singh further informed the House that since January 1, 2012, the state has apprehended 393 Myanmar nationals, out of which one person was deported, 107 were in judicial custody, 105 were in a detention centre and 180 were released on bail. He also highlighted the various measures such as biometric surveillance, house-to-house Aadhaar verification, and security alert, amongst others taken up by the state government to curb infiltration.

The state is used as transit by smugglers to traffic drugs, humans, and arms, among others taking advantage of the porous border.

On January 27, as many as 81 Myanmar nationals, including 10 minors, were apprehended by the Manipur police after they were found settling near the Indian border illegally.