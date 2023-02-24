scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Advertisement

34 police outposts to be set up along Indo-Myanmar border: Manipur CM Biren Singh

Manipur shares a 398-km border with the neighbouring country of Myanmar with most of the parts remaining unchained.

biren singhBiren Singh further informed the House that since January 1, 2012, the state has apprehended 393 Myanmar nationals (Express file photo by Prem Nath Pandey)
Listen to this article
34 police outposts to be set up along Indo-Myanmar border: Manipur CM Biren Singh
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Friday announced that the state government, with the approval of the Ministry of Home Affairs, will set up 34 police outposts along Indo-Myanmar border to check cross-border infiltration.

The CM was replying to queries raised by Opposition MLA K Ranjit Singh during the ongoing Budget session of the Manipur legislative assembly. Manipur shares a 398-km border with the neighbouring country of Myanmar with most of the parts remaining unchained.

Biren Singh further informed the House that since January 1, 2012, the state has apprehended 393 Myanmar nationals, out of which one person was deported, 107 were in judicial custody, 105 were in a detention centre and 180 were released on bail. He also highlighted the various measures such as biometric surveillance, house-to-house Aadhaar verification, and security alert, amongst others taken up by the state government to curb infiltration.

The state is used as transit by smugglers to traffic drugs, humans, and arms, among others taking advantage of the porous border.

Also Read
Review meetings held for smooth counting process amid post-poll violence ...
Sushri Anusuiya Uikey sworn-in as 18th Governor of Manipur
Tripura: Left Front confident of forming govt, asks people to watch out f...
In Nagaland pre-Christian Nagas withstand test of time
In Christian Nagaland, indigenous religion of pre-Christian Nagas withsta...

On January 27, as many as 81 Myanmar nationals, including 10 minors, were apprehended by the Manipur police after they were found settling near the Indian border illegally.

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 19:30 IST
Next Story

Prada, Emporio Armani, Max Mara promote modesty in Milan

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close