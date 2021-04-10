24 hours before counting for Tripura ADC polls, royal scion attacked inside SDM office

Twenty four hours before votes cast during Tripura ADC polls held on Tuesday goes to counting, royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma came under an attack at Mohanpur Sub-Divisional Magistrate’s (SDM) office in West Tripura, 25 Km from here, allegedly from political hooligans. The SDM office was pelted stones at and attacked by the hooligans as well, despite police and security personnel being deployed on the spot.

Pradyot, who resigned from state Congress president’s chair in 2019, floated his own political party – Tipraha Indigenous Peoples Regional Alliance (TIPRA) this year and fielded candidates in 23 out of 28 seats of the tribal council polls which went to polls, in alliance with Indigenous Peoples Party of Twipra (INPT), which staged candidates in rest five. While the polls were held amidst scattered violence, Pradyot later expressed confidence that his party would get clear majority in the results after counting on April 10.

Speaking to reporters here late evening today, Pradyot Kishore said he came under attack from a group of ‘armed goons’ who forced their way inside the SDM’s office where the former had gone to enquire about credentials of his party’s counting agents for Saturday’s counting process.

Pradyot, who went live on his Facebook page earlier today showing what appears to be CCTV footage from the SDM office, is heard saying, “I am at SDM office’s in Mohanpur and we are being attacked by goondas from a political party”.

In his press briefing later in the evening, the royal scion said a group of miscreants entered the SDM office and started pelting stones and attacking TIPRA supporters. The miscreants hugely outnumbered the police present on the spot, he said, while adding that Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and Director General of Police (DGP) VS Yadav have enquired about his condition later, assured of strict and speedy action.

In an oblique reference to ruling legislators, Pradyot claimed that goons protected politically were paid to attack him. Without naming anyone, he threw an open challenge to anyone trying to physically hurt him saying, “Lets fight politically instead of attacking me physically. We’ll see who has got the peoples’ support”.

He also appealed his party supporters not to get violent or ‘react’ to any provocation and asxked them to wait for tomorrow’s counting results.

However, reports of violence and tension at Mohanpur, kept coming since evening as the attack on royal scion struck a sensitive chord with the tribal voters. No official from the administration and the police was available for comments on specific details of the situation.

A duty officer from police headquarters said late evening that a ‘situation’ had shaped up in the area but it is ‘under control’ now. The official could not give further details as all senior police officials were still on the spot trying to allay the tension.

West Tripura Superintendent of Police told reporters that the police are investigating into the issue. However, he assured that the situation is ‘under control’ and said Pradyot Kishore reached ‘safely’ back to his residence. “Pradyot Kishore went to the SDM’s office where there might have been some altercation. But he has reached back home safely and the situation is under control”, the official said.

Reacting to the incident, BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said in a press conference late night that the attack was perpetrated by those rejected by people, in an oblique reference to opposition CPI(M). “We know and are confident of BJP’s result prospects. CPI(M) is responsible for creating unrest through backdoor”, Bhattacharya said.

Polls for the TTAADC were held on Tuesday across 1244 polling stations for choosing candidates in 28 elected seats in the 30-member tribal council, which comprises 70 percent of the state’s geographical area and houses nearly one third of the state’s population from 19 tribal communities. The polls which were scheduled to be originally held within May 17 last year, were postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. The existing Left ruled ADC council was later dissolved and its charge handed over to Governor RK Bais.