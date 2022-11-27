2 IRB jawans from Manipur killed in poll-bound Gujarat

Two jawans of the India Reserved Battalion (IRB) from Manipur were killed while two others sustained injuries in a firing incident at Tukda Gosa, Porbandar in Gujarat Friday.

The deceased IRB jawans have been identified as Th Thoiba Singh and Kh Jitendra Singh, while constables Chourajit and Rohikanta got injured in the incident. Thoiba, Jitendra, and Chourajit were from the 3rd IRB and Rohikanta from the 4th IRB.

The affected jawans, who were part of a contingent that went to Gujarat for election duty, were stationed inside a cyclone centre.

According to sources, one IRB personnel from the 3rd IRB company, S Inaucha Singh, opened fire on fellow jawans from his AK-47 rifle.

The injured are undergoing treatment at Bhavshinhji general hospital, Porbandar, Gujarat.

While an investigation is underway, sources said the bodies of the deceased were yet to arrive in Imphal.

Elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 1 and December 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8.