World News Wrap: Taxi ploughs into pedestrians in Moscow, injures eight

Taxi crashes into crowd in Moscow: A taxi ploughed into a group of pedestrians near Moscow’s Red Square on Saturday, injuring eight people, including two Mexicans who came for the soccer World Cup. CCTV footage posted on social media showed the car jump a queue of stationary vehicles and accelerate towards pedestrians.

The driver of the taxi, identified as 28-year-old Kyrgyz national Chingiz Anarbek Uulu, has been taken into custody. Upon interrogation, the driver revealed that he briefly fell asleep at the wheel and accidentally stepped on the accelerator. Uulu further said he hadn’t slept in 20 hours, and ran away after the accident because he was afraid that angry bystanders would lynch him.

In other news, Spain opened their arms to welcome 630 migrants who arrived in the port of Valencia on Sunday after being turned away by Italy and Malta. The migrants were picked up from six rubber dinghies in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya. The migrants will be granted a special humanitarian permit to stay in Spain for 45 days while the Spanish government reviews all the 630 migrants’ cases to decide whether to grant them asylum. Those who do not fulfil the criteria would face deportation.

Plus, with the football world cup fever catching on and top teams facing the heat from minnows, here are some Russian football insults that might come in handy.

