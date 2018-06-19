World News Wrap VIDEO: Donald Trump creates ‘Space Force’ as new military arm and more

Trump creates “space force” as new military arm: In order to protect American interests in outer space, US President Donald Trump directed the Pentagon to establish a ‘Space force’ as sixth branch of the military. “We have the Air Force, and we’re going to have the space force. Separate but equal,” Trump said on Monday. Presently, the Air Force oversees most of the space-related military activity. The move will require the budgetary approval of the Congress. If it’s created, the ‘Space Force’ will prepare for war in space and protect US satellites from harm.

In other news, four US former first ladies have joined the current one, Melania Trump, in condemning the Donald Trump administration’s immigration policy of separating children from their parents at the Mexico border. A day after Melania Trump said she “hates” to see families separated at the border, former first lady Laura Bush, in an editorial, called the policy “cruel” and “immoral”. Supporting the article, Michelle Obama tweeted, “Sometimes truth transcends party​.” Hillary Clinton dubbed the policy as a “moral and humanitarian crisis,” while Rosalynn Carter said the practice was “disgraceful and a shame to our country.”

In another bit of interesting news, Mexicans jumping in jubilation on Sunday after their team pulled off a surprise victory over World Cup defending champions Germany shook the ground hard enough to set off earthquake detectors.

