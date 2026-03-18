Yogi Adityanath launches ‘Nav Nirman Ke 9 Varsh’ book marking 9 years of UP government

Uttar Pradesh (UP) Chief Minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday launched the book ‘Nav Nirman Ke 9 Varsh’ at Lok Bhavan, marking nine years of the state government.
Addressing the gathering, he said, “The transformation witnessed in the state over the past 9 years under the guidance and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the result of the policies of the double-engine government, the tireless efforts of party workers, the service-oriented approach of public representatives, and the support of the people.”
Congratulating citizens, he said the changes reflected the collective strength of 25 crore people. He added, “To understand this 9-year journey, it is important to know the condition of the state before 2017. Uttar Pradesh, despite its immense potential, was facing an identity crisis.”
Highlighting past challenges, he said, “The law and order situation was such that neither women, nor traders, nor common citizens felt safe. There was no clear vision for development, leading to frustration among the youth, who either migrated or struggled without direction.”
Referring to recent developments, the Chief Minister said, “Today the situation has completely changed. Over the past 9 years, the double-engine government has worked extensively on security, infrastructure, investment, employment, farmer welfare, women empowerment, and upliftment of the underprivileged.”
He added, “At the same time, continuous efforts have been made to preserve and promote the state’s faith, culture, and traditions, giving Uttar Pradesh a renewed identity at the national and global level.”
On outreach plans, he said, “Through dialogue, not only will the achievements of the past 9 years be shared, but a roadmap for future development will also be outlined.”
He also said, “This budget will give new momentum to the holistic and balanced development of Uttar Pradesh.”