Yogi Adityanath launches ‘Nav Nirman Ke 9 Varsh’ book marking 9 years of UP government

"To understand this 9-year journey, it is important to know the condition of the state before 2017. Uttar Pradesh, despite its immense potential, was facing an identity crisis", Yogi said. (Express Photo)

Uttar Pradesh (UP) Chief Minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday launched the book ‘Nav Nirman Ke 9 Varsh’ at Lok Bhavan, marking nine years of the state government.

Addressing the gathering, he said, “The transformation witnessed in the state over the past 9 years under the guidance and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the result of the policies of the double-engine government, the tireless efforts of party workers, the service-oriented approach of public representatives, and the support of the people.”

Congratulating citizens, he said the changes reflected the collective strength of 25 crore people. He added, “To understand this 9-year journey, it is important to know the condition of the state before 2017. Uttar Pradesh, despite its immense potential, was facing an identity crisis.”