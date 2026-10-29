Speed, scale, connectivity under BJP government has changed face of UP: Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said road, rail and air connectivity in Uttar Pradesh has seen a huge transformation under his government, claiming it was in a “deplorable” state before 2017.

In a post on X, he said, “The mantra of speed, scale and connectivity has changed the face of Uttar Pradesh.” Adityanath said road, rail and air connectivity do not merely reduce distances, they also bring convenience, save time and open up new possibilities for prosperity.

But before 2017, the condition of these “lifelines of development” in UP was extremely “deplorable”, he said.

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“Under the able guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the double-engine government has transformed this situation through the mantra of speed, scale and connectivity. Before the BJP’s double-engine government came to power, the state with the largest population in the country had only one and a half expressways,” he said.