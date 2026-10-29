Speed, scale, connectivity under BJP government has changed face of UP: Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said road, rail and air connectivity in Uttar Pradesh has seen a huge transformation under his government, claiming it was in a “deplorable” state before 2017.
In a post on X, he said, “The mantra of speed, scale and connectivity has changed the face of Uttar Pradesh.” Adityanath said road, rail and air connectivity do not merely reduce distances, they also bring convenience, save time and open up new possibilities for prosperity.
But before 2017, the condition of these “lifelines of development” in UP was extremely “deplorable”, he said.
“Under the able guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the double-engine government has transformed this situation through the mantra of speed, scale and connectivity. Before the BJP’s double-engine government came to power, the state with the largest population in the country had only one and a half expressways,” he said.
Today, 10 expressways are operational in the state, the chief minister added.
Before, air services were limited to a select few cities, but today, with 12 domestic and 5 international airports, the state’s flight services are reaching new heights, he said.
Back then, not a single city in the state had metro services, but now metro services are giving a new pace to life in seven cities, he said.
“This transformation was providing farmers’ produce with access to larger markets and creating new opportunities for entrepreneurship.
Access to education and employment was becoming easier for young people. Working people were saving time,” Adityanath said.
Tourism was also expanding, thereby providing new strength to the livelihoods of local families, he said.
The pace of development was transforming the lives of citizens from villages to towns and from towns to cities, he said.
Opportunities for every sector, capacity for every enterprise and growing prosperity in the life of every family are the new identity of ‘New Uttar Pradesh’ in ‘New India’, Adityanath added.