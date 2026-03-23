CM Yogi Adityanath to inaugurate advanced single-window portal ‘Nivesh Mitra 3.0’

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the single-window portal “Nivesh Mitra 3.0” on Monday to improve the ease of doing business in the state.
This initiative aims to promote investment, simplify the establishment of industries, and accelerate Uttar Pradesh’s goal of becoming a $1 trillion economy. CM Adityanath will also launch the “UP Private Business Park Development Scheme-2025”.
During the programme, 85 companies from sectors such as manufacturing, electronics, cement, food processing, iron and steel, automobiles, and services will be granted Letters of Comfort (LoCs), Eligibility Certificates (ECs), land allotment letters, and subsidies adding up to Rs 2,781.12 crore.
Additionally, an “plug-and-play industrial sheds scheme,” based on the Design, Build, Finance, Operate, Transfer (DBFOT) PPP framework, will be unveiled to help investors begin production immediately.
Nivesh Mitra 3.0 has been developed as a next-generation digital platform to make approvals and clearances faster, more transparent, and seamless. It builds on the strong foundation of Nivesh Mitra 2.0, which integrated over 530 services across 43 departments.
In the new version, services have been streamlined to fewer than 200 across more than 40 departments, eliminating unnecessary processes and improving efficiency.
To enhance the investor experience, the portal includes several advanced features such as an AI-based chatbot for instant assistance, real-time SMS alerts on application status, an integrated Combined Application Form (CAF), GIS-based land bank identification, and online tracking from groundbreaking to production.
Integration with the National Single Window System (NSWS) has been done to ensure better coordination between central and state-level approvals, said the Uttar Pradesh government.
Improvements have been made to simplify procedures. These include approximately 25% fewer form fields, 15% fewer required documents, and nearly 20% fewer procedural steps. These reforms will make the approval process faster and more investor-friendly.
Since its launch in 2018, the Nivesh Mitra portal has resolved over 21 lakh applications with an impressive success rate of 97%. The new version aims to further strengthen digital governance and data-driven systems.
Through ‘Nivesh Mitra 3.0’ and new policies, the state government aims to strengthen the investment environment, promoting large-scale job creation, industrial growth, and exports.
The initiative will play a key role in establishing Uttar Pradesh as one of the most attractive investment destinations in India and in achieving the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and a $1 trillion economy, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a press release.
During the event, Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) will be signed between Invest UP and Xylemx LLP and Maker Ghat to establish an Entrepreneurship Development Cell. Additionally, an MoU will be signed with The Convergence Foundation for a Skill Connect Cell to strengthen coordination between industry and skill development.
The event will be attended by Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, senior officials of the state government and Invest UP, along with investors from across the country.