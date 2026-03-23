CM Yogi Adityanath to inaugurate advanced single-window portal ‘Nivesh Mitra 3.0’

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the single-window portal “Nivesh Mitra 3.0” on Monday to improve the ease of doing business in the state.

This initiative aims to promote investment, simplify the establishment of industries, and accelerate Uttar Pradesh’s goal of becoming a $1 trillion economy. CM Adityanath will also launch the “UP Private Business Park Development Scheme-2025”.

During the programme, 85 companies from sectors such as manufacturing, electronics, cement, food processing, iron and steel, automobiles, and services will be granted Letters of Comfort (LoCs), Eligibility Certificates (ECs), land allotment letters, and subsidies adding up to Rs 2,781.12 crore.

Additionally, an “plug-and-play industrial sheds scheme,” based on the Design, Build, Finance, Operate, Transfer (DBFOT) PPP framework, will be unveiled to help investors begin production immediately.