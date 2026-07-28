Attempts will be made to weaken India through social media, institutions: UP CM Adityanath

People in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, look at a shirt with images of UP CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday alleged that forces opposed to India’s rapid rise on the global stage would attempt to weaken the country through social media campaigns, fake accounts and make efforts to create divisions in society.

Addressing a felicitation ceremony for the newly elected executive committee of the Bar Association, Civil Court, Gorakhpur, Adityanath said India had undergone a remarkable transformation over the past 12 years by developing infrastructure, preserving its heritage and emerging as a global centre of attraction.

He said India’s rise from being counted among the “bottom five” economies to becoming one of the world’s top five economies had not gone down well with certain countries.