Chhattisgarh govt to promote yoga education, training and research: CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday said yoga is not merely a form of physical exercise but a way of life, and asserted that his government is committed to its wider expansion and institutional development.
He was addressing a state-level mass yoga programme organised at the PG College Ground in Ambikapur, the headquarters of Surguja district, on the occasion of the 12th International Yoga Day.
The state government has approved a proposal to bring the subject of yoga under the Department of Medical Education from the Social Welfare Department to promote its institutional growth, Sai said.
“Yoga is an important component of the Ayush system. The decision will give new direction and momentum to yoga education, training, research and public awareness activities,” he said.
Sai said the government’s goal is to take yoga to every village, school, college and section of society so that a healthy lifestyle becomes a mass movement.
He described yoga as an invaluable gift of India’s ancient rishi (saint) tradition that has shown the world the path of a healthy, balanced and peaceful life.
“Yoga is not just physical exercise, but a way of life that creates harmony between the body, mind and soul and provides inner strength, discipline, positive energy and a balanced outlook towards life,” the CM noted.
He said this year’s International Yoga Day theme, “Swasth Aayu ke liye Yoga” (yoga for healthy ageing), reflects the need of the hour.
Amid rapidly changing lifestyles, rising stress and growing health challenges, yoga has emerged as one of the simplest and most effective means of health protection for people of all age groups, he said, adding that regular practice keeps individuals physically active, mentally alert and emotionally balanced.
“A healthy individual is the foundation of a healthy family, a healthy society and a developed nation. Therefore, yoga should not remain confined to an annual event but become a part of daily life,” Sai said.
He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for giving yoga global recognition, recalling that India’s proposal at the United Nations General Assembly in 2014 received widespread support in record time.
“The enthusiasm with which the world celebrates International Yoga Day on June 21 is a proud example of India’s cultural heritage and global leadership,” he said.
On the occasion, Sai performed yoga along with thousands of citizens, students, women, youths, public representatives and officials.
He appealed, particularly to children and youth, to make yoga a part of their daily routine, saying it helps develop concentration, self-confidence, discipline and positive thinking.
State Health and Family Welfare Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal, MLAs Prabodh Minj and Ramkumar Toppo, Chhattisgarh Yoga Commission chairman Sanjay Agrawal and other public representatives were present at the event.