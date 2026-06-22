Chhattisgarh govt to promote yoga education, training and research: CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai performs yoga on the occasion of the 12th International Yoga Day, in Surguja on Sunday. (Source: Express Photo)

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday said yoga is not merely a form of physical exercise but a way of life, and asserted that his government is committed to its wider expansion and institutional development.

He was addressing a state-level mass yoga programme organised at the PG College Ground in Ambikapur, the headquarters of Surguja district, on the occasion of the 12th International Yoga Day.

The state government has approved a proposal to bring the subject of yoga under the Department of Medical Education from the Social Welfare Department to promote its institutional growth, Sai said.

“Yoga is an important component of the Ayush system. The decision will give new direction and momentum to yoga education, training, research and public awareness activities,” he said.