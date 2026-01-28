What it means to keep alive Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in India’s visual memory

Curated by Neville Tuli, the exhibition at India Habitat Centre. New Delhi, brings together three decades of archival collecting on Bose and the freedom movement

google-preferred-btn
An exhibit from the exhibition India's Visual Political Iconicity on Netaji Subhas Chandra BoseAn exhibit from the exhibition India's Visual Political Iconicity on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (Credit: Tuli Research Centre for India Studies)

“Tum bhul naa jaao unko, iss liye kahee yeh kahani, jo shahid huye hai unki, zara yaad karo qurbani…” The faint echo of Lata Mangeshkar’s Aye mere watan ke logo fills the Open Palm Court Gallery at India Habitat Centre. On the walls, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose reappears through the popular and printed arts that once carried his image into homes, street corners, cinema halls and calendar pages across undivided India.

The exhibition, “India’s Visual Political Iconicity, Part 2 – Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose”, curated by Neville Tuli for the Tuli Research Centre for India Studies (TRIS) as part of the sixth Self-Discovery via Rediscovering India Festival is till January 29. It maps Netaji’s life through mass-produced visual culture rather than official portraiture including lithographs, calendars, posters, postcards, film stills and paintings that shaped how he was seen, remembered and mobilised.

An exhibit from the exhibition India's Visual Political Iconicity on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose An exhibit from the exhibition India’s Visual Political Iconicity on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (Credit: Tuli Research Centre for India Studies)

Tuli revealed why he chose Bose as their muse for this edition of the exhibition, “Bose naturally brought his own unique path to helping India gain her independence and it is critical to understand and appreciate it with an open mind.”

The exhibition moves between early portraits and political calendars, including the 1946 Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose calendar produced by Vadilal Dyeing and Printing Works and the calendar titled ‘Message to Soldiers’ which featured Bose and Lakshmi ‘Bai’ (Dr Lakshmi Sahgal who led the Rani of Jhansi regiment) on horseback by Paul Picture Publishers. These objects were functional, meant to hang in homes and shops, quietly turning everyday timekeeping into political remembrance.

A striking black-and-white procession lithograph shows Bose re-elected as the INC President in 1939 at the constructed VishnuDutt Nagar venue to his establishment in Singapore of the Azad Hind Fauj (INA, 1942-43). Nearby is the iconic lithograph that depicts Mahatma Gandhi guiding other nationalist leaders during the Non-Cooperation Movement, in a scene that evokes the epic Mahabharata, with Bharat Mata on the Chariot and Jawaharlal Nehru carrying the flag, and Bose and Sahgal as the commanding generals.

An exhibit from the exhibition India's Visual Political Iconicity on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose An exhibit from the exhibition India’s Visual Political Iconicity on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (Credit: Tuli Research Centre for India Studies)

“The statue of Netaji, the Japanese Laughing Buddha, Children and cat with Bose, the Swaraj Mandir Postcard, the Revolutionaries Mandir, the photograph of Netaji with the three senior leaders of Azad Hind Fauj” were the rarest and most difficult to be found artefacts according to Tuli. The exhibits include his early portraits to the battle at Kohima 1944, followed by his martyrdom and to his big supporter the Japanese PM Heidiki Tojo, and to his critical relationships with Gandhiji & Pandit Nehru.

Tuli notes that sourcing the materials was not an act of last-minute curation but the outcome of over three decades of collecting. “These artworks and documents are part of a much larger knowledge-building project to give free access to students, teachers and the public of the finest visual and textual knowledge base for Contemporary India Studies,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

Despite the age and fragility of many works, restoration has been kept minimal. “We avoid such processes unless it is critical. The key is to frame and protect and prevent further damage,” he said, noting that de-acidification and Nepali handmade paper backing are used only when necessary, particularly for vintage film material.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar offering chair nearest to Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar at opening of Mahanand Dairy's aseptic packing section at Goregaon east on Friday. Express photo by Vasant Prabhu.15-02-2013. Mumbai
How Ajit Pawar reshaped the Pawar dynasty
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar
After Ajit Pawar, who will run the NCP?
Arijit Singh
Why Arijit Singh’s retirement makes total sense: Exploitative Bollywood, and a fanbase bigger than Taylor Swift
Arijit Singh retirement
'You're killing an artist': What Arijit Singh said about Bollywood's 'unfair' payment structure for singers, banned his songs to be played at home
Air India Express pilot retires
'I think I’ve done it all': Air India Express pilot’s final flight goes viral as daughter narrates his 23-year journey
daughter teaching video games to her grandmother
Nagpur man shows daughter teaching video games to her 77-year-old grandmother: ‘My heart is full’
IND vs NZ 4th T20I Live Cricket Score
India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, 4th T20I
Sarfaraz Khan buchi babu test recall India
Sarfaraz Khan opens up after Team India selection snub: ’Can’t do anything about the past’
FTA not an endpoint, marks reform push for the next strategic move
India–EU FTA is less a triumph of patient diplomacy, more a response to an unpredictable world
India EU
How geo-economic shifts revived India–EU trade talks and nudged it across the finish line
silk route
Treks through time: Ancient trade routes you can still walk today
Amazon slashed 14,000 white-collar jobs in late October, with CEO Andy Jassy stressing the need for the company to eliminate excessive bureaucracy by trimming operational levels and ​reducing the number of managers.
Amazon to cut 16,000 corporate roles in its biggest layoffs since 2023
Advertisement
Must Read
India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, 4th T20I
IND vs NZ 4th T20I Live Cricket Score
Sarfaraz Khan opens up after Team India selection snub: ’Can’t do anything about the past’
Sarfaraz Khan buchi babu test recall India
IND vs NZ | Rope's end: Sanju Samson faces final audition - India’s leap of faith ahead of World Cup
Sanju Samson India NZ
Amazon to cut 16,000 corporate roles in its biggest layoffs since 2023
Amazon slashed 14,000 white-collar jobs in late October, with CEO Andy Jassy stressing the need for the company to eliminate excessive bureaucracy by trimming operational levels and ​reducing the number of managers.
From interviews to outfit tips: 5 ways Gemini Live can help with everyday tasks
Google Gemini Live lets users interact with the AI chatbot using natural, free-flowing voice conversations.
What is the Doomsday Clock and why does it now stand just 85 seconds from midnight
Climate change was another major factor behind the clock’s move. Scientists said national and global responses to the climate crisis remain deeply inadequate.(Image: X/ Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists)
Treks through time: Ancient trade routes you can still walk today
silk route
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'I think I’ve done it all': Air India Express pilot’s final flight goes viral as daughter narrates his 23-year journey
Air India Express pilot retires
Nagpur man shows daughter teaching video games to her 77-year-old grandmother: ‘My heart is full’
daughter teaching video games to her grandmother
Lollapalooza India 2026: ‘coolest grandpas’ seen ‘vibing’ to Linkin Park’s performance; video goes viral
Lollapalooza India 2026 Linkin Park
Mumbai housing society pays Rs 2.5 lakh to residents annually! Paytm founder reacts: 'You won’t believe this math'
Flat owners in the society receive an annual payment of approximately Rs 2.5 lakh
'Biggest torture you can give yourself': IAS officer Ira Singhal opens up on dark side of UPSC preparation and mental health crisis
Ira Singhal stressed that UPSC exam preparations have a “terrible” effect on aspirants’ mental health
Jan 28: Latest News
Advertisement