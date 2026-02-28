A wall art initiative that celebrates women

Over the last month four artists have painted in 15 cities across India

Written by: Vandana Kalra
4 min readUpdated: Feb 28, 2026 09:30 PM IST
French artist KesadiFrench artist Kesadi
Make us preferred source on Google

Beginning March 1, French artist Kesadi will spend three days painting on one of the walls of Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi. Known for his poetic compositions inspired by everyday urban scenes, here the graphic artist will respond to the theme, ‘Women, Horizons & New Voices in Urban Art’, which guides the fifth edition of Wall Art India.

Led by Alliance Française in collaboration with the Embassy of France in India and Institut Français, since it first began, more than 40 murals have been painted across India and Sri Lanka. The process often involves local communities, students and NGOs.

This year, the month-long festival that began on February 10 spanned 15 cities across the country, including Jaipur, Thriuvananthapuram, Mumbai, Goa, Hyderabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Kolkata and Bengaluru.

The artists included Baroda-based Khatra aka Siddarth Gohil, known for his graphic depictions that are bold yet meditative. If French artist Kashink is known for feminist works that challenge social norms and celebrate freedom of identity, Dey MKO from Reunion Islands is celebrated for developing large-scale murals marked by an intense palette and powerful symbolism, exploring women’s strength, resilience and collective narratives. In Pondicherry, she painted a white building marked with the words “Alliance Française, from Pondicherry, my darling” in blue, and in Trivandrum, her mural features her protagonist seated beneath a flowering tree, set against a luminous blue backdrop.

“The idea is to focus on the inhabitants, the challenges of the region, and the environment. My main challenge is painting without spray paint or my usual materials, which means stepping outside my comfort zone, but in the end, I’m learning a lot and really enjoying painting here. The colours are very dynamic and intense. They blend together and create a very playful result. My sources of inspiration are what I observe and hear around me: a face, a scene, or even a conversation… everything is inspiring when you open your eyes and your heart,” noted Dey MKO.

Kesadi added, “My sources of inspiration remain true to my artistic practice: observing the world around me and drawing inspiration from the country’s values and culture. I try to interpret them through my own vision.”
Gohil, on the other hand, has, among others, painted a rooftop in Bhopal in bold colours, and at St. Mathews High School & Junior College in Mumbai. He stated, “Before visiting, I did not fully understand the depth of the school’s work. However, once I spent time there, it became clear that this mural had to respond not just to the wall, but to the values the institution actively practices. The school strongly promotes environmental awareness and sustainable habits, encouraging students to adopt these practices in their daily lives and carry them back to their families.

Considering that many students come from underprivileged and undereducated backgrounds, this approach creates a meaningful ripple effect within the community. Keeping these ethics in mind, I created a playful typographic composition on the school’s boundary wall. The mural features three words in Devanagari and English, rendered as bold 3D blocks that resemble children’s building blocks. These blocks symbolise the foundational values of the school: prakriti (nature), shiksha (education), and shakti (strength/women’s power). Together, they represent environment, knowledge and empowerment — the core pillars shaping the students’ futures.”

Story continues below this ad

The finale for this edition will be held in Bengaluru on March 8. A note reads, “By taking contemporary art beyond traditional institutions, Wall Art India reflects the vitality of India’s cities and affirms the role of art as a tool for inclusion, dialogue and urban transformation.”

Vandana Kalra
Vandana Kalra

Vandana Kalra is an art critic and Deputy Associate Editor with The Indian Express. She has spent more than two decades chronicling arts, culture and everyday life, with modern and contemporary art at the heart of her practice. With a sustained engagement in the arts and a deep understanding of India’s cultural ecosystem, she is regarded as a distinctive and authoritative voice in contemporary art journalism in India. Vandana Kalra's career has unfolded in step with the shifting contours of India’s cultural landscape, from the rise of the Indian art market to the growing prominence of global biennales and fairs. Closely tracking its ebbs and surges, she reports from studios, galleries, museums and exhibition spaces and has covered major Indian and international art fairs, museum exhibitions and biennales, including the Venice Biennale, Kochi-Muziris Biennale, Documenta, Islamic Arts Biennale. She has also been invited to cover landmark moments in modern Indian art, including SH Raza’s exhibition at the Centre Pompidou in Paris and the opening of the MF Husain Museum in Doha, reflecting her long engagement with the legacies of India’s modern masters. Alongside her writing, she applies a keen editorial sensibility, shaping and editing art and cultural coverage into informed, cohesive narratives. Through incisive features, interviews and critical reviews, she brings clarity to complex artistic conversations, foregrounding questions of process, patronage, craft, identity and cultural memory. The Global Art Circuit: She provides extensive coverage of major events like the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, Serendipity Arts Festival, and high-profile international auctions. Artist Spotlights: She writes in-depth features on modern masters (like M.F. Husain) and contemporary performance artists (like Marina Abramović). Art and Labor: A recurring theme in her writing is how art reflects the lives of the marginalized, including migrants, farmers, and labourers. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent portfolio is dominated by the coverage of the 2025 art season in India: 1. Kochi-Muziris Biennale & Serendipity Arts Festival "At Serendipity Arts Festival, a 'Shark Tank' of sorts for art and crafts startups" (Dec 20, 2025): On how a new incubator is helping artisans pitch products to investors. "Artist Birender Yadav's work gives voice to the migrant self" (Dec 17, 2025): A profile of an artist whose decade-long practice focuses on brick kiln workers. "At Kochi-Muziris Biennale, a farmer’s son from Patiala uses his art to draw attention to Delhi’s polluted air" (Dec 16, 2025). "Kochi Biennale showstopper Marina Abramović, a pioneer in performance art" (Dec 7, 2025): An interview with the world-renowned artist on the power of reinvention. 2. M.F. Husain & Modernism "Inside the new MF Husain Museum in Qatar" (Nov 29, 2025): A three-part series on the opening of Lawh Wa Qalam in Doha, exploring how a 2008 sketch became the architectural core of the museum. "Doha opens Lawh Wa Qalam: Celebrating the modernist's global legacy" (Nov 29, 2025). 3. Art Market & Records "Frida Kahlo sets record for the most expensive work by a female artist" (Nov 21, 2025): On Kahlo's canvas The Dream (The Bed) selling for $54.7 million. "All you need to know about Klimt’s canvas that is now the most expensive modern artwork" (Nov 19, 2025). "What’s special about a $12.1 million gold toilet?" (Nov 19, 2025): A quirky look at a flushable 18-karat gold artwork. 4. Art Education & History "Art as play: How process-driven activities are changing the way children learn art in India" (Nov 23, 2025). "A glimpse of Goa's layered history at Serendipity Arts Festival" (Dec 9, 2025): Exploring historical landmarks as venues for contemporary art. Signature Beats Vandana is known for her investigative approach to the art economy, having recently written about "Who funds the Kochi-Muziris Biennale?" (Dec 11, 2025), detailing the role of "Platinum Benefactors." She also explores the spiritual and geometric aspects of art, as seen in her retrospective on artist Akkitham Narayanan and the history of the Cholamandal Artists' Village (Nov 22, 2025). ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Feb 28: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments