A wall art initiative that celebrates women

Beginning March 1, French artist Kesadi will spend three days painting on one of the walls of Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi. Known for his poetic compositions inspired by everyday urban scenes, here the graphic artist will respond to the theme, ‘Women, Horizons & New Voices in Urban Art’, which guides the fifth edition of Wall Art India.

Led by Alliance Française in collaboration with the Embassy of France in India and Institut Français, since it first began, more than 40 murals have been painted across India and Sri Lanka. The process often involves local communities, students and NGOs.

This year, the month-long festival that began on February 10 spanned 15 cities across the country, including Jaipur, Thriuvananthapuram, Mumbai, Goa, Hyderabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Kolkata and Bengaluru.