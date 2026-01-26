77th Republic Day Celebrated at Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow

Governor Anandiben Patel hoisted the national flag and took the salute of the parade. (Credits: X/ @GovernorofUp)

The 77th Republic Day was celebrated with the main programme organised in front of Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow. Governor Anandiben Patel hoisted the national flag and took the salute of the parade in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and other dignitaries. A flower shower was carried out from a helicopter during the ceremony, while patriotic songs were played.

The parade included contingents of the Indian Army with brass bands, Uttar Pradesh Police, Home Guards, 32nd and 35th battalions of PAC, Women PAC, Provincial Defence Corps and NCC cadets. A contingent of Haryana Police also participated, marking inter-state participation. The marching units displayed coordinated movement during the march past.