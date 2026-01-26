77th Republic Day Celebrated at Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow

The 77th Republic Day was celebrated with the main programme organised in front of Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow. Governor Anandiben Patel hoisted the national flag and took the salute of the parade in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and other dignitaries. A flower shower was carried out from a helicopter during the ceremony, while patriotic songs were played.
The parade included contingents of the Indian Army with brass bands, Uttar Pradesh Police, Home Guards, 32nd and 35th battalions of PAC, Women PAC, Provincial Defence Corps and NCC cadets. A contingent of Haryana Police also participated, marking inter-state participation. The marching units displayed coordinated movement during the march past.
Students from educational institutions also took part in the parade. The brass band of Uttar Pradesh Sainik School, Lucknow, and students from St Joseph College, Atal Awasiya Vidyalaya, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya and other government and private schools participated. Performances included a theme presentation titled ‘Shikshit Betiyan’ by CMS Aliganj and a band performance by CMS Gomtinagar.
Cultural programmes were presented by students of various schools. Lucknow Public College presented a dance based on the theme ‘Viksit Bharat’. SAR Public School presented a programme focused on women. Students of St Joseph College, Rajajipuram presented a cultural performance centred on Ayodhya.
Additional presentations were given by Bal Vidya Mandir, Charbagh, SR Global School and Bal Nikunj Vidyalaya on themes linked to development and women. Artists from nine states, including Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat, Bihar, Sikkim, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, performed cultural dances on Vidhan Sabha Marg under the ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ theme. Children associated with Ummeed Sanstha also performed.
Tableaus depicting ‘Viksit Bharat–Viksit Uttar Pradesh’ were presented by various departments and institutions. Themes included tourism, public welfare schemes, infrastructure projects and cultural heritage. The programme concluded with the Governor and Chief Minister releasing tricolour balloons.
