Vantara launches world’s 1st global university for wildlife & veterinary sciences

Vantara launches the world’s first global university for wildlife and veterinary sciences. Check details on courses, vision, and global significance.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readApr 10, 2026 05:42 PM IST
The foundation ceremony marked the start of a broader national effort to advance compassionate conservation educationThe foundation ceremony marked the start of a broader national effort to advance compassionate conservation education.
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Vantara on Friday announced the launch of world’s first integrated global university dedicated to wildlife conservation and veterinary sciences. Situated in Gujarat’s Jamnagar, the university is rooted in animal welfare, scientific advancement, and the future of wildlife conservation.

The new institution aims to develop future leaders in veterinary medicine, conservation, and wildlife care. Its curriculum will utilise the country’s enduring knowledge traditions to shape a purpose-led and future-facing model of education.

The foundation ceremony, conducted in accordance with Hindu traditions, brought together representatives from academia, science, conservation, and public life, including Anant Ambani’s teachers and mentors.  Vantara University will unite diverse disciplines within a single academic ecosystem, rooted in real-world conservation practices.

In a statement, Anant Ambani, Reliance Industries Executive Director and founder of Vantara, the global wildlife conservation organisation said that the future of conservation will depend on how we prepare minds and institutions to serve life with compassion, knowledge, and skill.

“Vantara University is shaped by a deeply personal journey of witnessing animals in distress and recognising the need for greater capability in their care. Inspired by the ethos of the ancient Nalanda University, and the spirit of Ā no bhadrāḥ kratavo yantu viśvataḥ, which means let noble thoughts come to us from all directions, the university seeks to nurture a new generation committed to protecting every life,” he said.

The foundation ceremony, conducted in accordance with Hindu traditions, brought together representatives from academia, science, conservation, and public life, including Anant Ambani’s teachers and mentors. The foundation ceremony, conducted in accordance with Hindu traditions, brought together representatives from academia, science, conservation, and public life, including Anant Ambani’s teachers and mentors.

The university will unite diverse disciplines within a single academic ecosystem, rooted in real-world conservation practices. Drawing on Vantara’s on-ground expertise, the university will translate field knowledge into academic programmes, professional training, and globally relevant frameworks. By mixing compassion, science, and conservation, it will mould professionals to address complex and evolving challenges in wildlife and ecosystem health.

Vantara University courses

The Vantara University will offer undergraduate, postgraduate, fellowship, and specialised programmes across disciplines. These include wildlife medicine and surgery, nutrition, behavioural sciences, genetics, epidemiology, One Health, conservation policy, and naturalistic animal care environment design.

 

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