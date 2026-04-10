Vantara launches world’s 1st global university for wildlife & veterinary sciences

Vantara on Friday announced the launch of world’s first integrated global university dedicated to wildlife conservation and veterinary sciences. Situated in Gujarat’s Jamnagar, the university is rooted in animal welfare, scientific advancement, and the future of wildlife conservation.

The new institution aims to develop future leaders in veterinary medicine, conservation, and wildlife care. Its curriculum will utilise the country’s enduring knowledge traditions to shape a purpose-led and future-facing model of education.

Vantara University will unite diverse disciplines within a single academic ecosystem, rooted in real-world conservation practices. Vantara University will unite diverse disciplines within a single academic ecosystem, rooted in real-world conservation practices.

In a statement, Anant Ambani, Reliance Industries Executive Director and founder of Vantara, the global wildlife conservation organisation said that the future of conservation will depend on how we prepare minds and institutions to serve life with compassion, knowledge, and skill.