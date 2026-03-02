From providing healthcare for 1000s of rescued wild animals to Punjab flood aid, Vantara highlights achievements on first anniversary

“An effort like Vantara is truly commendable, a vibrant example of our centuries old ethos of protecting those we share our planet with," PM Modi had said after inaugurating Vantara last year. (Credit: Vantara)

A year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Vantara, the wildlife conservation, rescue, and rehabilitation centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat, has shared the milestones it has achieved so far. From providing health care to thousands of rescued animals to rewilding them in their natural habitats, as well as supporting relief activities and providing aid to over one million people following floods in Punjab, the centre has been involved in multiple initiatives in its founding year.

Founder Anant Mukesh Ambani has won the Global Humane Award for his contribution to wildlife care and conservation. The centre has also earned memberships with EARAZA and SEAZA, received the Global Humane Conservation Certification, and the Prani Mitra Award 2025. In addition, the organisation hosted more than 50 national and international knowledge-sharing events and engaged thousands of children in conservation programmes through outreach initiatives.