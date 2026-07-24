Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath holds Janata Darshan in Gorakhpur

Yogi Adityanath assured swift action on public grievances while meeting around 150 people during a Janata Darshan in Gorakhpur, directing officials to resolve complaints promptly.

1 min readJul 24, 2026 06:46 PM IST
Yogi Adityanath listens to public grievances during a Janata Darshan in Gorakhpur on Friday.Yogi Adityanath listens to public grievances during a Janata Darshan in Gorakhpur on Friday. (File Photo)
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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday assured people that all grievances would be addressed promptly as he held a Janata Darshan at the Gorakhnath Temple for the second consecutive day during his Gorakhpur visit.

Around 150 people attended the programme outside the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan, where the chief minister met them individually, listened to their complaints and received applications for redressal.

“Do not worry. Effective action will be taken on every genuine problem,” Adityanath told those who had approached him for assistance.

He instructed administrative and police officials to ensure complaints are resolved in a transparent and time-bound manner. Taking a strict stance against crime and illegal land occupation, the chief minister directed police officers to take firm action against those involved.

Several people also requested financial assistance for medical treatment.

Adityanath asked officials to speed up the preparation of hospital estimates and assured applicants that government funds would be released once the necessary documents were submitted.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

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