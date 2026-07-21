Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approves purchase of 250 electric buses for state transport fleet

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved the purchase of 250 electric buses for its road transport corporation at an estimated cost of Rs 425.50 crore to strengthen the state’s public transport system.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said the project will cost Rs 425.50 crore, of which Rs 400 crore will be provided by the state government during the 2026-27 financial year, while the remaining Rs 25.50 crore will be borne by the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC).

The buses would help modernise public transport, provide environmentally friendly mobility and improve passenger amenities, Khanna said, adding that during procurement, the preference would be given to Uttar Pradesh-based manufacturers to promote industrial activity in the state.