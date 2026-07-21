Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approves Monsoon Session

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved the convening of the third session of the state legislature for 2026 from August 3, during which the supplementary budget for the 2026-27 financial year and other legislative business will be taken up.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna said both the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council will meet on August 3 in accordance with constitutional provisions. He said the government will present the supplementary demands for grants for the 2026-27 financial year during the Monsoon Session. Replacement bills for ordinances promulgated after the conclusion of the previous session will also be introduced and taken up for passage, besides other essential legislative and government business, he said.