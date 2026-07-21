Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approves Monsoon Session

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved the convening of the third session of the state legislature for 2026 from August 3, during which the supplementary budget for the 2026-27 financial year and other legislative business will be taken up.
The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Briefing reporters after the meeting, Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna said both the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council will meet on August 3 in accordance with constitutional provisions. He said the government will present the supplementary demands for grants for the 2026-27 financial year during the Monsoon Session. Replacement bills for ordinances promulgated after the conclusion of the previous session will also be introduced and taken up for passage, besides other essential legislative and government business, he said.
The previous session of the state legislature was convened on April 30. Both Houses were adjourned sine die the same day before the session was formally prorogued on May 7.
Khanna said the decision to convene the next session complies with Article 174 of the Constitution and the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, which stipulate that no more than six months should elapse between two sessions of the legislature.
According to the Assembly rules, members are ordinarily informed about the commencement of a session at least seven days in advance, he added. The session beginning on August 3 will transact the supplementary budget, replacement bills for ordinances and other legislative business, Khanna said.