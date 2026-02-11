UPUMS Saifai to set up 250-bed trauma centre near Agra-Lucknow Expressway

The Board decided to establish an Integrative Medicine Unit at the university. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

The Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences (UPUMS), Saifai, will establish a 250-bed level-1 trauma centre near the Agra-Lucknow Expressway to ensure rapid treatment to accident victims, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired the second meeting of the university’s Board of Governors in his capacity as chancellor.

According to the statement, the proposed trauma centre will come up near the expressway, around 10 kilometres from the university campus, to reduce the time taken in shifting road accident victims and other emergency patients for treatment.

“The expressway is located about 10 kilometers away from the university campus, due to which valuable time is lost in treating accident victims. The proposed trauma centre will be operated by the university,” the chief minister said.