UPUMS Saifai to set up 250-bed trauma centre near Agra-Lucknow Expressway

By: PTI
2 min readLucknowUpdated: Feb 11, 2026 04:03 PM IST
UPUMS SaifaiThe Board decided to establish an Integrative Medicine Unit at the university. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
The Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences (UPUMS), Saifai, will establish a 250-bed level-1 trauma centre near the Agra-Lucknow Expressway to ensure rapid treatment to accident victims, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired the second meeting of the university’s Board of Governors in his capacity as chancellor.

According to the statement, the proposed trauma centre will come up near the expressway, around 10 kilometres from the university campus, to reduce the time taken in shifting road accident victims and other emergency patients for treatment.

“The expressway is located about 10 kilometers away from the university campus, due to which valuable time is lost in treating accident victims. The proposed trauma centre will be operated by the university,” the chief minister said.

Keeping in view the healthcare needs of rural areas, Adityanath also directed the establishment of a ‘Centre for Rural Health’ at the university. A detailed action plan will be prepared for the centre, including tele-OPD, virtual OPD, digital data integration and mobile outreach services.

Several decisions were taken in the meeting regarding expansion of health services, strengthening of super-specialty facilities and providing a new direction to medical education and research.

The chief minister instructed that UPUMS be developed as an effective centre for high-quality healthcare, education and research for western and central Uttar Pradesh, stressing quality, sensitivity and timeliness in treatment, teaching and research, the statement said.

Emphasising innovation in the health and medical sector, he directed that best practices of leading medical and academic institutions in the country be studied and incorporated.

The statement said the hub-and-spoke model would be effectively implemented to improve the reach and quality of services.

The Board also decided to establish an Integrative Medicine Unit at the university. The unit will provide patient-centric treatment by integrating allopathic and AYUSH systems. With the cooperation of the AYUSH Department, integrative OPDs, specialty clinics and yoga and wellness units will be set up.

To strengthen health awareness and public outreach, a community broadcast service will also be launched at the university to disseminate information on disease prevention, government health schemes and educational content, the statement said.

 

