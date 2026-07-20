Yogi Adityanath launches disaster management headquarter in Lucknow

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the new ₹200-crore SDMA headquarters building in Lucknow, launching its official portal and reviewing operational readiness. (File)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inaugurated the new headquarters building of the Uttar Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), constructed at a cost of over ₹200 crore. During the event, the Chief Minister launched the authority’s official website, inspected an exhibition on disaster management, and toured the premises to evaluate operational readiness.

Highlighting the state’s focus on proactive crisis mitigation, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasised that public awareness and structural preparedness are essential to minimising losses during emergencies.

“Our resolve is to make Uttar Pradesh a state that is fully prepared to deal with every disaster, where every citizen can live with the confidence that both the government and the citizen are ready to face any crisis. This should become a part of every citizen’s and the nation’s duty,” the Chief Minister said.