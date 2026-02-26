UP CM presents unique artworks prepared under ODOP initiative as gift during Singapore and Japan visit

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presented more than 500 unique artworks prepared under the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative to prominent leaders, corporate executives and children during his visit to Singapore and Japan.
Among the gifts presented were the famed gulabi meenakari models of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and peacock figurines from Varanasi. The colorful glass idols of Lord Ram, Shiva, Radha-Krishna and Buddha from Firozabad, brass idols from Moradabad and wooden carvings from Saharanpur were also presented during the visit.
Addressing an investment roadshow in Tokyo, Adityanath assured the Japanese companies that they would receive special benefits in the proposed Japan Industrial City near the upcoming Noida International Airport.
“Uttar Pradesh, with a population of 25 crore, is India’s largest consumer market. The larger the population, the greater the challenges and the greater the opportunities,” the statement quoted the CM as saying.
Over the past nine years, the state’s economy and per capita income have nearly tripled, he said.
Describing Uttar Pradesh as the most preferred investment destination in India due to its secure environment, strong infrastructure, vast market potential and young workforce, Adityanath said, “Investment in Uttar Pradesh is secure because scale, skill, stability and speed are all available here.” He proposed a global partnership with Japan in sectors such as data centres, semiconductors and green energy, and invited investments in tourism and hospitality as well.
