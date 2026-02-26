UP CM presents unique artworks prepared under ODOP initiative as gift during Singapore and Japan visit

Among the gifts presented by the Chief Minister were glass idols of Lord Shri Ram and meenakari crafted figures of Buddha and peacock from Varanasi. (Source: Express Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presented more than 500 unique artworks prepared under the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative to prominent leaders, corporate executives and children during his visit to Singapore and Japan.

Among the gifts presented were the famed gulabi meenakari models of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and peacock figurines from Varanasi. The colorful glass idols of Lord Ram, Shiva, Radha-Krishna and Buddha from Firozabad, brass idols from Moradabad and wooden carvings from Saharanpur were also presented during the visit.

Addressing an investment roadshow in Tokyo, Adityanath assured the Japanese companies that they would receive special benefits in the proposed Japan Industrial City near the upcoming Noida International Airport.