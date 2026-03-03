UP trade bodies report increase in market footfall during festive season

Government officials stated that the scale of these events has been intentionally expanded over the past nine years to serve as an economic engine.(Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee/Representational)

Trade organizations in Uttar Pradesh have reported a 30% to 50% increase in consumer footfall across major markets during recent festival seasons, attributing the surge to improved security and administrative management.

According to data from state trade associations, the retail sector saw a significant rise in volume during Deepawali, Holi, and Navratri. The implementation of real-time monitoring via drones, extensive CCTV coverage, and the presence of dedicated women’s safety squads has encouraged more shoppers to visit high-traffic commercial hubs.

In religious centers such as Ayodhya, Varanasi, and Mathura, hotel occupancy rates and demand for local transport—including e-rickshaws and taxis—have also seen an uptick, according to a press release issued by the state government.