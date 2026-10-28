UP Police rescue 24 children from online exploitation

The Uttar Pradesh Police have rescued 24 children from online exploitation and abuse following complaints received through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) and the US-based National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), according to a press statement.

The complaints were received through the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), which operates under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. Reports from NCMEC’s CyberTipline, which receives information about suspected online child sexual exploitation from technology companies, are forwarded to Indian authorities for investigation.

The Uttar Pradesh Cyber Crime Headquarters examines the complaints and forwards them to the police commissionerates and districts concerned for verification and action.