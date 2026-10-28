UP Police rescue 24 children from online exploitation

The Uttar Pradesh Police have rescued 24 children from online exploitation and abuse following complaints received through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) and the US-based National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), according to a press statement.
The complaints were received through the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), which operates under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. Reports from NCMEC’s CyberTipline, which receives information about suspected online child sexual exploitation from technology companies, are forwarded to Indian authorities for investigation.
The Uttar Pradesh Cyber Crime Headquarters examines the complaints and forwards them to the police commissionerates and districts concerned for verification and action.
Police verify the information and register a First Information Report (FIR) if a cognisable offence is established. Investigations are then conducted to identify those involved, based on digital and other evidence. Suspects are arrested and charge sheets filed in court if sufficient evidence is found, the police said.
Complaints can also be filed through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal at cybercrime.gov.in. The portal allows victims to report cybercrimes against women and children, including anonymously.
According to the Uttar Pradesh Police, online child exploitation cases involve offenders sharing or circulating objectionable images and videos of children through social media and messaging platforms. In some cases, children are blackmailed using such material.
The police said they were coordinating with I4C, NCMEC and district authorities to identify children at risk, rescue victims and take legal action against those responsible.