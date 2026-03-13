UP govt works on irrigation projects across three districts

The projects, as per the statement, are designed to expand irrigation capacity by 4,405 hectares, providing direct coverage to approximately 57 villages. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

The Uttar Pradesh Irrigation and Water Resources Department is developing seven major pressure irrigation projects in Siddharthnagar, Maharajganj, and Gorakhpur, according to a statement released by the state governemnt. With an estimated investment of ₹111.62 crore, these initiatives aim to modernize the state’s agricultural infrastructure and optimize water usage.

The projects, as per the statement, are designed to expand irrigation capacity by 4,405 hectares, providing direct coverage to approximately 57 villages. By utilizing pressure technology, the department intends to ensure consistent water delivery even in regions with limited availability.

In Siddharthnagar, the Padariya Pressure Irrigation System Project is now complete, including a 3.6-kilometre canal system that serves 454 hectares. Additionally, the project on the Campierganj branch, which covers parts of both Siddharthnagar and Maharajganj, is 95 percent complete and will serve approximately 600 hectares across nine villages.