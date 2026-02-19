UP govt launches natural farming drive across Bundelkhand districts

According to government data, natural farming has already been expanded to 94,300 hectares across all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh and is expected to reach 1 lakh hectares soon. (Source: Express Archives)

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a special cow-based natural farming programme across 23,500 hectares covering all districts of the Bundelkhand region, marking a significant push to promote low-cost and sustainable agriculture in the state.

Under the initiative led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, natural farming is being expanded as part of a broader mission to reduce chemical dependency and improve farm incomes. The programme spans seven Bundelkhand districts — Jhansi, Lalitpur, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Banda and Chitrakoot — a region long challenged by erratic rainfall, soil degradation and high input costs.

Shyam Bihari Gupta, Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Goseva Commission, said the initiative could prove transformative for the regional agricultural economy. “Natural farming improves soil structure and enhances water retention capacity. This will make farming more sustainable in Bundelkhand and other drought-prone areas,” he said.