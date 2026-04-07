UP govt hikes honorarium of Shiksha Mitras, instructors by Rs 8,000 per month

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approved an increase of Rs 8,000 per month in the honorarium of Shiksha Mitras and part-time instructors working in government primary schools, officials said.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Basic Education Minister Sandeep Singh said the honorarium of Shiksha Mitras has been increased from the existing Rs 10,000 to Rs 18,000 per month, while that of Anudeshaks has been raised from Rs 9,000 to Rs 17,000 per month.

The hike will be implemented with effect from April 1 and the revised payments will be made from May 1.

Addressing reporters, Singh said the honorarium of Shiksha Mitras was last revised in 2017, when it was increased to Rs 10,000 from Rs 3,500, and has now been raised to Rs 18,000.