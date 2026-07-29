Forces seeking to undermine Sanatan culture, anti-national conspiracies afoot: UP CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday alleged that certain forces were trying to undermine India’s progress and destroy Sanatan culture and traditions, and urged people to remain vigilant against ‘anti-national conspiracies’.
Addressing a gathering at the end of Ram Katha at Gorakhnath temple on the occasion of Guru Purnima, Adityanath said people must understand conspiracies being hatched against the country and remain cautious of those who, he claimed, were acting as spokespersons for forces opposed to Sanatan culture.
“If society remains alert against such forces and works towards self-improvement, it will remain prosperous. A prosperous society will ensure that no one can stop the nation from moving on the path of progress,” he said.
The chief minister said India had witnessed rapid development over the past 12 years and expressed confidence that the country would be among the world’s top three economies in the next two to three years.
He alleged that some countries and organisations were unhappy with India’s rise and were attempting to create instability, unrest and disorder in the country.
Adityanath mentioned that Naxalism, which once affected around 120 districts, had now been eliminated from all districts, but claimed that those who had encouraged the movement could re-emerge in different forms.
Drawing a parallel with the mythological character Kalnemi from the Ramayana, he urged people to remain vigilant against individuals who, directly or indirectly, participated in conspiracies against India.
The chief minister noted that every major phase of India’s progress had faced challenges and called for unity to safeguard the country’s cultural heritage and stability.
Without taking names, Adityanath alleged that some individuals attempted to create obstacles during Sanatan festivals and glorified characters opposed to Hindu traditions.
He said those who insulted “matrushakti” (womanhood) and the “matrubhumi” (motherland) deserved stringent punishment, citing episodes from the Ramayana to underline his point.