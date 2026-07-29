Forces seeking to undermine Sanatan culture, anti-national conspiracies afoot: UP CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday alleged that certain forces were trying to undermine India’s progress and destroy Sanatan culture and traditions, and urged people to remain vigilant against ‘anti-national conspiracies’.

Addressing a gathering at the end of Ram Katha at Gorakhnath temple on the occasion of Guru Purnima, Adityanath said people must understand conspiracies being hatched against the country and remain cautious of those who, he claimed, were acting as spokespersons for forces opposed to Sanatan culture.

“If society remains alert against such forces and works towards self-improvement, it will remain prosperous. A prosperous society will ensure that no one can stop the nation from moving on the path of progress,” he said.