Yogi to lead ‘Save Democracy’ march in Ghaziabad, slams Opposition

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will take part in a foot march in Ghaziabad on Thursday titled ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’.The march is being organised to underline the importance of democratic values, constitutional conduct and respect for the public mandate. Ahead of the event, the Chief Minister launched a sharp attack on the Congress and the INDIA bloc.
He said voters have repeatedly rejected the opposition alliance in elections across the country.
He alleged that despite facing rejection, the Congress and its allies were trying to create disorder and weaken democratic institutions. “Democracy is India’s strength. It rests on the trust of citizens, constitutional propriety and respect for the mandate given by the people,” Adityanath said.
He claimed that the opposition was attempting to drag the country towards instability and confusion instead of engaging in constructive politics.
The Chief Minister said the march would carry a message of safeguarding democracy and upholding the supremacy of the people’s will.
He said workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party remain committed to protecting democratic traditions and strengthening the system under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Adityanath said the true power of democracy comes from public participation and faith in constitutional processes.
He added that his government would continue to highlight what he described as the anti-democratic conduct of the opposition and raise awareness among citizens.
The Ghaziabad march is expected to see participation of BJP leaders, workers and supporters. Party sources said the programme is part of a wider campaign to counter the opposition’s narrative on democratic institutions.
The Chief Minister has repeatedly criticised the Congress and the INDIA bloc on issues related to democracy, governance and national stability.