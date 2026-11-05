Yogi to lead ‘Save Democracy’ march in Ghaziabad, slams Opposition

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will take part in a foot march in Ghaziabad on Thursday titled ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’.The march is being organised to underline the importance of democratic values, constitutional conduct and respect for the public mandate. Ahead of the event, the Chief Minister launched a sharp attack on the Congress and the INDIA bloc.

He said voters have repeatedly rejected the opposition alliance in elections across the country.

He alleged that despite facing rejection, the Congress and its allies were trying to create disorder and weaken democratic institutions. “Democracy is India’s strength. It rests on the trust of citizens, constitutional propriety and respect for the mandate given by the people,” Adityanath said.