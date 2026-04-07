UP cabinet approves establishment of ‘Metro University’ in Greater Noida

Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approved the establishment of a private university in Greater Noida, a move aimed at expanding higher education in the state, officials said.

The decision to set up the ‘Metro University’ was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay said the approval was granted under the Uttar Pradesh Private Universities Act, 2019, which provides for the establishment, regulation and operation of private universities in the state.

He said the proposal was submitted by Sunhill Healthcare Pvt Ltd, Noida, which has been allotted 26.1 acres of land by the Greater Noida Authority.