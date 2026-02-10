UP Assembly pays tribute to departed leaders

Uttar Pradesh state assembly observes a two-minute silence to pay tribute to the late honourable members of the House who passed away in recent days on the second working day of budget session 2026-27at Vidhan Bhawan, in Lucknow on Monday. (@CMOfficeUP X/ANI Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Assembly was on Tuesday adjourned for the day after paying tributes to departed members.

The House observed two-minutes silence in memory of BJP legislator Professor Shyam Bihari Lal and Samajwadi Party leader Vijay Singh Gond after condolence motions were moved by Leader of the House and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Lal (60), a two-time MLA from Faridpur in Bareilly district, passed away on January 2, while Vijay Singh Goud (71), an eight-time MLA from Duddhi in Sonbhadra district, died on January 8.

Moving the condolence motion, Adityanath described Lal as a simple, people-oriented leader committed to the welfare of the poor and marginalised.