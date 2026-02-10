UP Assembly pays tribute to departed leaders

Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey and leaders of parties, including Congress, Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) and SBSP also paid tributes, recalling the contributions of both leaders to public life.

By: PTI
2 min readLucknowUpdated: Feb 10, 2026 09:12 PM IST
Lucknow, Feb 10 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh state assembly observes a two-minute silence to pay tribute to the late honourable members of the House who passed away in recent days on the second working day of budget session 2026-27at Vidhan Bhawan, in Lucknow on Monday. (@CMOfficeUP X/ANI Photo)Uttar Pradesh state assembly observes a two-minute silence to pay tribute to the late honourable members of the House who passed away in recent days on the second working day of budget session 2026-27at Vidhan Bhawan, in Lucknow on Monday. (@CMOfficeUP X/ANI Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Uttar Pradesh Assembly was on Tuesday adjourned for the day after paying tributes to departed members.

The House observed two-minutes silence in memory of BJP legislator Professor Shyam Bihari Lal and Samajwadi Party leader Vijay Singh Gond after condolence motions were moved by Leader of the House and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Lal (60), a two-time MLA from Faridpur in Bareilly district, passed away on January 2, while Vijay Singh Goud (71), an eight-time MLA from Duddhi in Sonbhadra district, died on January 8.

Moving the condolence motion, Adityanath described Lal as a simple, people-oriented leader committed to the welfare of the poor and marginalised.

He said Lal, who was first elected in 2017 and re-elected in 2022 on a BJP ticket, also had a strong association with the education sector and served as a member of the Jawaharlal Nehru University executive council.

Paying tributes to Gond, the chief minister said he was a senior legislator and a strong voice of the tribal community, known for his simplicity and struggle-driven public life.

Gond had been elected to the Assembly eight times since 1980 from Duddhi, representing different parties, including the Samajwadi Party, in recent years.

Story continues below this ad

Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey and leaders of parties, including Congress, Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) and SBSP also paid tributes, recalling the contributions of both leaders to public life.

Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana conveyed condolences on behalf of the entire House and said the sentiments expressed would be communicated to the bereaved families.

The House was then adjourned till Wednesday, when the state budget for the financial year 2026-27 will be presented.

 

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Rahul Gandhi
‘Who is lying?’: Rahul Gandhi points to Naravane’s post on ‘missing’ memoir; he reacts
Pune
Beyond Mahayuti: BJP's rural inroads in Maharashtra bolster plans for solo dominance by 2029
Govinda opens up on the incident when a mob tried to surround his house.
Govinda recalls pointing his gun at mob who surrounded his house, claims cops didn't answer his calls: 'I asked them to leave'
Master Raju recalls the time he had more work than Amitabh Bachchan
'Amitabh Bachchan had less work than me': Master Raju recalls when Big B would wait as he shot for Faraar
AI proof jobs dry cleaners income
‘AI-proof jobs’: woman says local dry cleaners earn over Rs 2 lakh a month, triggers debate
Teigan Puppy Bowl XXII
'Was still such a happy girl': Teigan, the wheelchair-using Puppy Bowl XXII viral rescue dog, who died before episode aired
Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup Match Live
Pakistan vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Australia's power-packed batting can put to the sword the best of bowlers. (AP Photo)
Australia's power-packed batting unit must deliver in absence of Cummins and Hazlewood
Trade framework gives India room to navigate but tilts ground in US favour
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: India-US deal is one-sided. It creates vulnerabilities
RBI, RBI governor
Why borrowings are now biting govts despite RBI rate cuts: Debt, liquidity twin issues
Vinod Khanna's wife Kavita recalls how he struggled with health issues due to excessive smoking
‘He was just lying in pain for two days’: Vinod Khanna’s wife Kavita details actor's multiple cancer diagnoses; what long-term tobacco use does to the body
Ziroh Labs
‘India’s bet on smaller AI models may overlook CPUs’: Ziroh Labs CEO Hrishikesh Dewan
Advertisement
Must Read
Pakistan vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup Match Live
Australia's power-packed batting unit must deliver in absence of Cummins and Hazlewood
Australia's power-packed batting can put to the sword the best of bowlers. (AP Photo)
'Don't worry, mom. I'll take care of the water': The night that made Rovman Powell
Rovman Powell T20 World Cup
‘India’s bet on smaller AI models may overlook CPUs’: Ziroh Labs CEO Hrishikesh Dewan
Ziroh Labs
The making of MX Master 4: How Logitech designed a premium wireless mouse with haptic vibrations
Logitech MX master (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
Poco M8 5G review: The dependable daily driver under Rs 20,000
Poco may have made it to the top competitor for the mid-segment. Here is a deep dive about the device. (Image: The Indian Express/ Ajay Hanje)
‘He was just lying in pain for two days’: Vinod Khanna’s wife Kavita details actor's multiple cancer diagnoses; what long-term tobacco use does to the body
Vinod Khanna's wife Kavita recalls how he struggled with health issues due to excessive smoking
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘AI-proof jobs’: woman says local dry cleaners earn over Rs 2 lakh a month, triggers debate
AI proof jobs dry cleaners income
'Was still such a happy girl': Teigan, the wheelchair-using Puppy Bowl XXII viral rescue dog, who died before episode aired
Teigan Puppy Bowl XXII
Techie couple gets divorce after man forces wife to quit job to take care of his ill mother: ‘They emotionally abused her’
Indian techie couple divorce
‘Military-style’ cash truck ambush rocks Italy during Winter Olympics; viral video shows ‘wall of flames’ on highway
cash truck ambush in Italy
‘I’m going to miss GTA’: UK man sobs as he is arrested for murdering ex-girlfriend
Richens called police from his residence and told them that he murdered a woman
Feb 10: Latest News
Advertisement